SC disposes of PTI’s case regarding elections’ campaign

ISLAMABAD, Jan 15 (APP): The Supreme Court of Pakistan on Monday dismissed the petition of PTI as withdrawn pertaining to the level playing field in general elections.

A three-member bench headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan Qazi Faez Isa and comprising Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar and Justice Musarrat Hilali heard the PTI’s case against the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

During the proceeding, PTI’s lawyer Sardar Latif Khosa said that he had received instructions from his client to withdraw the case.

The court allowed the petitioner to withdraw the case and disposed of the same.