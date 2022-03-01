SC disposes of plea against 2013 general election result

ISLAMABAD, Mar 01 (APP):The Supreme Court on Tuesday disposed of a petition of Ghulam Qadir Chandio challenging the election tribunal’s decision against his election as Sindh Assembly member from Shaheed Benzairabad in the 2013 general election as infructuous for lapse of the assembly’s five-year term.

A three-member SC bench comprising Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial, Justice Sajjad Ali Shah and Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar heard the case.

During the course of proceedings, the CJP observed that the case was related to the 2013 general election.

The petition’s counsel, Advocate Farooq H Naek said it was an issue of 2013 general election and now 2022 had arrived. The election tribunal had declared his client’s masters degree bogus and ordered re-election in the constituency.

Upon this, the chief justice asked whether Chandio was disqualified under Article 62(1)f of the Constitution.

The counsel replied Chandio was a member of Sindh Assembly even today, and his bachelor and master degrees were also valid. The tribunal’s decision could create a hurdle in the future, he added.

The chief justice said the court was trying to protect the lawmakers and it did not want to use Article 62(1)f for disqualification.