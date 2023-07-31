SC disposes of case against Justice Isa

ISLAMABAD, Jul 31 (APP): The Supreme Court on Monday disposed of a contempt of court case against Justice Qazi Faez Isa after the petition was withdrawn.

Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial conducted in chamber hearing in the case, filed by Riaz Hanif Rahi Advocate. Earlier, the Registrar Office had raised various objections against the petition and the petitioner had filed an in chamber appeal against it.

The petitioner had filed the case seeking contempt of court proceeding against SC’s judge for running proceeding on audio tapes inquiry commission. However, the petitioner prayed the court to grant permission to withdraw his case which was accepted by the chief justice.

The court subsequently disposed of the case.