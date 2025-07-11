SC directs PTCL to prepare pension payment schedule to ex-employees

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Jul 11 (APP): The Supreme Court of Pakistan on Thursday declared the former employees of PTCL as fully entitled to the pension and directed the PTCL to prepare payment schedule within 90 days.

A three-member bench of the Supreme Court has issued a detailed decision on more than 250 appeals and petitions.

According to the decision, financial problems do not give excuse to the institution from paying pension, PTCL should prepare a payment schedule to pensioners within 90 days.

The court decision said that the pension should be reviewed in accordance with the federal government and the payment process should be transparent so that the legitimate demands of the affected pensioners can be redressed.

Chief Justice Yahya Afridi and Justice Aminuddin ruled in favor of the pensioners while Justice Ayesha gave dissenting note.