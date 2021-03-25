ISLAMABAD, Mar 25 (APP):Special Assistant to the Punjab Chief Minister on Information Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan said on Thursday that the directives of the Supreme Court to postpone the bye election in NA 75 was victory of truth and defeat of politics of deceit and fraud.

Addressing a press conference along with Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf candidate from NA-75 Daska Ali Asjad Malhi here she lamented that for past few weeks only one side of the story was being highlighted on the media but the Supreme Court of Pakistan listened to the other side.

She said that on the election day PTI activist was killed and two of his family members were injured and the killers belonged to land mafia and smugglers gang linked with Pakistan Muslim League- Nawaz. She said the culprit was wanted in several cases and he had taken relief under the umbrella of PML-N. Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan said that the PML- N claimed to be law abiding party but they flouted the law brazenly. She said instead of condemning this heinous act the PML-N leadership brought him at the stage and appreciated his act.

She said that the PML- N candidate was defeated by Ali Asjad Malhi. He said that a family member of the PML- N candidate was arrested in Dubai for involvement in drug smuggling and even on election day drugs and guns were recovered from their vehicles.

She said that the PTI has the stance that the Punjab government had cooperated with the ECP and now Retuning Officer has stated that the administration had cooperated with him.

The SACM said that from the date of announcement of the bye election schedule, discriminatory attitude of the RO was noticed and complaints were registered. She said that the DRO belonged to the constituency of Khawaja Saad Rafiq whereas the RO belonged to the constituency of Ahsan Iqbal. She said that on the day of bye- election incidents of firing were reported from NA 75 by PML- N backed goons but they tried to shift the blame to Asjad Malhi.

She said that rule of law should be ensured in Daska bye elctions and ECP rules should be followed. She said that there were contradictions in the narrative of the PML-N on Daska election and their legal counsel failed to provide any proof of rigging in the court. He also failed to provide any evidence regarding the allegations that the government was involved in sabotaging the bye election.

She said that the PTI had won the Daska bye election but the opposition fixed the match with a section of the media and gave the wrong impression as if it had won it. She said that the PML- N pressurised the ECP forced it to cancel the bye election in entire constituency.

PTI candidate from Daska Ali Asjad Malhi said that the Supreme Court had accepted the PTI plea for postponement of the election schedule in NA 75 till final decision on this case. He said that PML-N lawyer was trying to linger on his arguments.

He said that he was hoping the ECP would remain neutral in the bye election.