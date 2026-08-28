SC continues consultations on standardized national e-filing framework

ISLAMABAD, Aug 27 (APP): Chief Justice of Pakistan, in his capacity as Chairman of the National Judicial (Policy Making) Committee (NJPMC), on Thursday held a consultative meeting with a delegation of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Bar Council at the Supreme Court Branch Registry Peshawar to seek stakeholders’ input on a standardized national e-filing framework.

The delegation was led by the Vice Chairman of the KP Bar Council and comprised members representing various districts of the province.

The meeting was part of the ongoing consultation process for developing a uniform and standardized e-Filing System across the Supreme Court, High Courts and District Courts.

The participants were briefed on the proposed National Standardized E-Filing System, envisaged as a structured, intelligent and rules-compliant platform aligned with the procedural and legal requirements governing judicial proceedings.

The proposed framework is aimed at simplifying filing procedures, ensuring procedural consistency, facilitating effective case tracking and maintaining a unified electronic case record across the judicial hierarchy.

The Chief Justice emphasized that the Bar, being a principal user of the proposed system, was a key stakeholder in developing standardized e-filing templates and ensuring their effective implementation.

He encouraged the participants to provide practical input to make the system accessible, user-friendly and responsive to the professional requirements of advocates and litigants.

Members of the delegation welcomed the initiative and expressed support for a standardized national approach to electronic filing.

The meeting decided to constitute a committee comprising the Registrars of all High Courts and two members nominated by each Provincial Bar Council and the Islamabad Bar Council to review and finalize standardized e-filing templates.

After finalization, the framework will be placed before the NJPMC for consideration and appropriate policy directions.

The initiative forms part of the judiciary’s broader reform agenda aimed at modernizing and integrating court processes through technology and making justice delivery more accessible, efficient, transparent and responsive to the needs of litigants and lawyers.