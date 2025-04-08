33.2 C
Islamabad
Tuesday, April 8, 2025
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
HomeNationalSC appoints Waseem ur Rehman as Additional Registrar Judicial
National

SC appoints Waseem ur Rehman as Additional Registrar Judicial

24
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Apr 08 (APP): The Supreme Court of Pakistan has appointed Waseem-ur-Rehman Khan Khakwani as Additional Registrar (Judicial).
Waseem-ur-Rehman Khakwani was appointed on deputation for a period of one year. He is a District and Sessions Judge in the Punjab Judiciary. Prior to this appointment, he was Senior Additional Registrar in the Lahore High Court Bahawalpur Bench.
Waseem-ur-Rehman Khakwani has 16 years of experience in civil, criminal and family cases.

RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

Load more

ABOUT US

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Contact us: news@app.com.pk

FOLLOW US

Copyright © Associated Press of Pakistan