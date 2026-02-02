SC allows father to meet daughter in spousal dispute

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Feb 02 (APP):The Supreme Court, while hearing a case relating to a dispute between a husband and wife, on Monday directed that the father be allowed to meet his daughter, giving priority to the welfare of the child.

During the hearing, the child’s father informed the court that his daughter was present in the courtroom and that he wished to meet her. Responding to the father’s request, Justice Jamal Khan Mandokhail remarked that such cruelty should not be inflicted.

Justice Mandokhail observed that children suffer the most in disputes between spouses and that this issue frequently arises in such cases. The court directed that the father be allowed to meet his daughter inside the courtroom.

Following the court’s remarks, the meeting between the father and the daughter was arranged in the courtroom.

Subsequently, the Supreme Court adjourned further hearing of the case.