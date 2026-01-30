SC ADR committee meets US CLDP to strengthen court-annexed mediation

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Jan 30 (APP):The Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR) Committee of the Supreme Court of Pakistan on Thursday held a strategic meeting with a delegation from the Commercial Law Development Program (CLDP) of the United States Department of Commerce to enhance the country’s court-annexed mediation framework.

The meeting, chaired by Justice Shahid Waheed, was attended by Justice Muhammad Shafi Siddiqui, Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb, the Secretary of the Law and Justice Commission of Pakistan, and a representative of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Discussions centered on strengthening court-annexed mediation as a key judicial priority, particularly for resolving high-value commercial disputes that have a direct impact on investor confidence and the national economy. The committee reaffirmed the judiciary’s commitment to promoting timely, predictable, and cost-effective dispute resolution through institutionalized ADR mechanisms.

Participants also reviewed upcoming CLDP initiatives related to ADR course development and identified priority areas for collaboration in line with the reform agenda of the Chief Justice of Pakistan.

The engagement reflects the Supreme Court’s continued focus on enhancing commercial justice, reducing case backlogs, and expanding international cooperation to build a more efficient and responsive dispute resolution system in Pakistan.