SC adjourns super tax case till tomorrow

ISLAMABAD, Sep 11 (APP):The Supreme Court on Thursday adjourned hearing till Friday in a case against imposition of super tax by the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR).

The FBR lawyer Asma Hamid will continue her argument on next hearing.

A five-member constitutional bench headed by Justice Amin Ud Din Khan heard the case related to super tax.

During the hearing, FBR lawyer Asma Hamid appeared in the court. Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar inquired which section is meant by Section 12? Asma Hamid replied that basically the same has been challenged in this case.

Justice Jamal Khan Mandokhail inquired how the tax is levied and what is its procedure? Justice Hassan Azhar Rizvi asked whether the government had consulted any tax expert or chamber of commerce? Was any paper prepared on the expert’s suggestions? Was any category set for imposing tax of 10 percent or more?

Lawyer Asma Hamid took the position that there are policy makers in the FBR who are on board when the budget is made, chartered accountants are also on board and then they consult the Finance Minister.

Member FBR Dr. Ishtiaq took the position that all the chambers are consulted in this regard and suggestions are taken from them and then sent to the Ministry of Finance.

Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar remarked that there is any dossier of what your officer told? What was challenged in 2023?

The FBR lawyer replied that Section 2B was challenged, which has not yet been decided by the High Court.

Justice Hassan Azhar Rizvi remarked that no taxpayer from Sindh was in Sindh. The lawyer said that all taxpayers from Sindh came to the Islamabad High Court and not to the Sindh High Court.

Continuing the arguments, the lawyer said that the taxation regime is separate in the Income Tax Ordinance, Section 113 has a minimum tax that everyone is required to pay. Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar said that Section 8 is the final tax regime.

Member FBR Dr. Ishtiaq once again came to the rostrum and took the position that there are three categories of taxpayers, minimum, final and normal tax categories.

Later, the court adjourned the further hearing of the case till Friday.