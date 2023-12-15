SC adjourns Shaukat Siddiqui’s termination case

ISLAMABAD, Dec 15 (APP): The Supreme Court (SC) on Friday adjourned the hearing of an appeal of former IHC former judge Shaukat Aziz Siddiqui against the termination till after the winter vacation.

The five-member larger bench headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan Qazi Faez Isa, which heard the appeal of former judge against his dismissal by the Supreme Judicial Council (SJC), also served notices to Gen (retd) Faiz Hameed, Brig (reted) Irfan Ramay, and Islamabad High Court’s (IHC) former chief justice Anwar Khan Kasi and registrar Arbab Arif.

Besides the CJP, the comprised Justice Amin ud Din Khan, Justice Jamal Khan Mandokhail, Justice Hassan Azhar Rizvi and Justice Irfan Saadat Khan.

During the course of proceedings, Shaukat Aziz’s counsel Hamid Khan and Bar Association’s lawyer Barrister Salahuddin gave arguments.

The petitioner named seven more persons as respondents in his case. However, the top court served notices to four persons and adjourned the hearing till January after the winter vacation.