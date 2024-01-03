SC adjourns missing persons’ case till Jan 9

ISLAMABAD, Jan 03 (APP): A three-member bench of the Supreme Court on Wednesday adjourned the hearing till January 9, in the missing persons’ case. The bench headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan Qazi Faez Isa and comprising Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar and Justice Musarrat Hilali heard the case.

To a query of the Chief Justice, Attorney General of Pakistan Mansoor Usman Awan said that he was ready to give the statement on behalf of the state that no one would be disappeared forcibly because this is what the law is. The CJ remarked that it was a big responsibility. There would be consequences if anyone disappeared forcibly after this, he said.

The CJP said that the court required a written statement from the state.

On the occasion, the Registrar Commission of Inquiry on Enforced Disappearance (CoIED) said that his department has recovered 46 missing people in last month.

During hearing, Aitzaz Ahsan, Shoaib Shaheen and Amna Masood Janjua also appeared before the court and gave arguments regarding the issue. The court adjourned further hearing of the case till January 9.