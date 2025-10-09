SC adjourns hearing in super tax case until Friday

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Oct 09 (APP):The Supreme Court on Thursday adjourned the hearing of petitions challenging the super tax until Friday morning. The five-member constitutional bench, headed by Justice Amin-ud-Din Khan, took up the case.

During the proceedings, an extensive exchange took place between members of the bench and senior counsel Farogh Naseem over various legal questions.

Farogh Naseem argued that any directions issued by the Supreme Court were binding on Parliament.

Justice Jamal Khan Mandokhail observed that the Court could seek Parliament’s input, noting, “Perhaps we might receive good advice. It is ultimately for Parliament to decide whether something is sufficient or insufficient.”

Justice Mandokhail added that if the government had introduced an incentive and a law was later amended, such an amendment would have a retrospective effect. “The government is not giving anything here,” he remarked. “This is a matter of profit and income. If I sell my property, any gain or loss belongs to the buyer.”

Naseem maintained that courts should not allow the government to amend laws when it comes to granting concessions.

The court adjourned the proceedings until 9:30 a.m. Friday.