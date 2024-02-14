SC adjourns case against commercial usage of state land

ISLAMABAD, Feb 14 (APP):The Supreme Court on Wednesday adjourned hearing of a case pertaining to use of state land for commercial activities indefinitely.

A three-member bench headed by Chief Justice Qazi Faez Isa heard the case.

The court said that illegal constructions and residential buildings were being commercialized in Sindh. The Sindh Building Control Authority (SBCA) came into action for demolishing an illegal building after its completion.

It instructed that the details regarding permissions / approvals of a building should be displayed on a board during the construction.

The court said that the SBCA could not misuse the circumstances for its benefits and delay the issuance of certificate for completion of the building.

During the hearing, the CJP remarked that the institutions were running business, including marriages halls, and asked the Attorney General for Pakistan give an assurance that the practice should be stopped.

The counsel for Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB) said that the disputed building was owned by his client department. The allotees got the land transferred in their names on fake documents and sold it out.

Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar said that the five story building had been under construction while the ETBP remained a spectator.

The CJP remarked that illegal constructions were impossible without the help of SBCA. He said that assets of SBCA’s inspectors and officers should be checked.

To the query of bench, teh SBCA director general said that the Authority had a total of 1400 employees, 600 inspectors and 300 senior inspectors.