SC adjourns bail plea of accused allegedly involved in corruption

ISLAMABAD, Sep 01 (APP): The Supreme Court on Tuesday adjourned hearing of the bail plea filed by accused Javed Akhtar allegedly involved in corruption.

A two-member bench of the court comprising Justice Mushir Alam and Justice Qazi Muhammad Amin Ahmed heard the bail application of Javed Akhtar, accused of abuse of office and alleged corruption in Police Foundation.

During the course of proceedings, Additional Attorney General Haider Ali appeared the court.

Justice Mushir Alam asked had the accused been charged?

The Prosecutor General said that the case was pending in the trial court and the accused had not been charged yet.

Advocate Shah Khawar counsel for the accused said that the accused had been in jail for two years.

He said that the accused was a government employee and would not become absconder.

He said that the accused would cooperate in the investigation and pleaded the court to release the accused on bail.

Justice Qazi Amin asked why the accused was not indicted despite passing two years.

The court ordered the trial court to indict the accused on next date of hearing.

Later, hearing of the case was adjourned till date in office.