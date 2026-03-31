SC acquits man in three-year-old child abduction case

ISLAMABAD, Mar 31 (APP):The Supreme Court of Pakistan on Tuesday acquitted an accused, Akhtar Hussain, in a case involving the abduction of a three-year-old child, citing insufficient evidence.

A three-member bench headed by Justice Hashim Khan Kakar heard the case.

During the proceedings, the prosecutor argued that the accused, along with his accomplices, had kidnapped the child and received a ransom of Rs950,000, adding that Rs300,000 had been recovered from the accused.

Defense counsel Bushra Qamar contended that there was no direct evidence against her client. She pointed out clear contradictions in witness statements and noted that most of the investigation had already been completed before the arrest of the accused.

She further informed the court that two co-accused in the case had already been acquitted.

During the hearing, Justice Kakar remarked that terrorism charges in the case could be removed. The defense maintained that the case warranted acquittal.

According to the prosecution, the case was registered against the accused in July 2011 in Gujranwala.

After hearing arguments from both sides, the court ruled that the evidence was insufficient and ordered the acquittal of Akhtar Hussain.