Saudi Shura Council delegation visits Parliament House to strengthen bilateral ties

ISLAMABAD, Jun 23 (APP): A high-level parliamentary delegation from the Saudi Shura Council visited Parliament House on Monday, marking a significant step in enhancing bilateral parliamentary cooperation between the two brotherly nations.

The delegation received a warm welcome from members of the National Assembly and senior officials upon their arrival.

During their visit, they were provided with an in-depth overview of the legislative workings of Pakistan’s National Assembly.

The delegation engaged in an in-depth discussion with Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly, Syed Ghulam Mustafa Shah, focusing on issues of mutual interest and the enhancement of bilateral relations.

The deputy speaker expressed pride in the enduring and historic ties between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia, highlighting the significance of further strengthening parliamentary and diplomatic collaboration.

A luncheon was also hosted in honor of the Saudi guests, drawing attendance from federal ministers, prominent parliamentarians, and distinguished dignitaries.

The Saudi delegation expressed strong interest in Pakistan’s legislative system, describing their visit as both memorable and meaningful.

Deputy Speaker Shah noted that this visit stands as a milestone in strengthening parliamentary ties between the two countries. Both sides reiterated the importance of deepening cooperation at the parliamentary level.

The head of the Saudi delegation, Major General (R) Dr. Abdulrahman Al-Harbi, along with members Dr. Iman Al-Jabreen and Engineer Salem Al-Shahrani, expressed their gratitude for the hospitality and affection shown by Pakistan.

They reaffirmed Saudi Arabia’s commitment to enhancing collaboration at the parliamentary level.In a symbolic gesture of friendship, the Deputy Speaker presented commemorative shields to the visiting delegation as a token of Pakistan-Saudi friendship.