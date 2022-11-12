Saudi Prince postpones Pakistan’s visit due to personal engagements: Ashrafi

ISLAMABAD, Nov 12 (APP): Prime Minister’s Special Representative for Interfaith Harmony and Middle East Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi on Saturday said Saudi Arabia’s Prime Minister and Crown Prince Muhammad bin Salman had postponed his visit to Pakistan due to personal engagements.

Talking to APP, Ashrafi who is also the chairman of Pakistan Ulema Council said, as per reports, the Crown Prince had not only postponed his visit to Pakistan but also delayed his visit to some other countries.

“As soon as his visit is rescheduled, it would be intimated to the quarters concerned,” he added.

He also clarified that Pakistan’s internal affairs had nothing to do with the postponement of the Crown Prince’s visit. He also urged the people “not to be misguided by the rumours being propagated by negative elements.”

He said the Crown Prince was not only a state guest but was the most-adored personality of the Pakistani nation, also expressing the hope that he would be given a historic welcome on his arrival to the country.

He said Pak-Saudi relations were not only based on diplomacy but they were based on faith and belief which could not be shaken by any propaganda and conspiracy.