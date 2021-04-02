ISLAMABAD, Apr 2 (APP): The Custodian of Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud Friday sent a cable to President Dr. Arif Alvi to wish him good health and early recovery from COVID-19.

“We have been informed about Your Excellency’s infection with the Novel Coronavirus. And We send Your Excellency our sincere wishes of permanent good health, and happiness, and a speedy recovery,” Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz said in his message.

وازا مرضت فھوا یشفین اور جب میں بیمار ہوتا ہوں تو وہی شفا دیتا ہے I have tested positive for Covid-19. May Allah have mercy on all Covid affectees. Had 1st dose of vaccine، but antibodies start developing after 2nd dose that was due in a week. Please continue to be careful. — Dr. Arif Alvi (@ArifAlvi) March 29, 2021

President Alvi had tested positive on March 29, days after he had got his first dose of COVID-19 vaccine at a facility here in the federal capital.

Earlier, the Saudi King and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz had also sent a cable to Prime Minister Imran Khan, also COVID positive, and wished him “permanent health and wellness, and a speedy recovery.”