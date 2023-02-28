Saudi govt making all out efforts for ease, comfort of pilgrims

ISLAMABAD, Feb 28 (APP): The Saudi government was making all-out efforts for the ease and comfort of pilgrims through all possible means during their stay in the Kingdom.

An official of the Saudi Ministry of Hajj and Umrah, in a statement, on Tuesday said the pilgrims could perform Umrah as per their desire because the ministry had not fixed any specific number for them to perform the sacred rite. “However, it is mandatory to comply with the directive to take an appointment for the specific time for performing the pilgrimage,” he maintained.

The Saudi official said even those who arrived in the Kingdom on a visit, tourist, or work visa could perform Umrah.

He said the Umrah visa holders could travel across the country besides Makkah and Madinah. They could arrive in or depart from any international or regional airport in Saudi Arabia, he added.

He further said the pilgrims could also change the means of transportation during their departure from the holy country.