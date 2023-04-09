Saudi govt deploys extensive air surveillance system for security of pilgrims: Ambassador

ISLAMABAD, Apr 9 (APP): Saudi Ambassador to Pakistan Nawaf bin Said Al-Malki on Sunday said the Saudi government had deployed an extensive air surveillance system to ensure the safety and security of all the faithful preparing to embark on the annual Hajj pilgrimage to the Kingdom.

He, in an exclusive interview with APP, informed that the system was comprised of advanced aircraft and unmanned

aerial vehicles (UAVs) to monitor the movements of the pilgrims and identify any potential security threats from the air.

Ambassador Al-Malki said the aircraft was equipped with cutting-edge technology, including high-definition cameras, thermal imaging devices, and advanced sensors, enabling the detection of any suspicious activities in real time.

The small and maneuverable UAVs, meanwhile, monitored the crowds and areas inaccessible to the aircraft, he said adding that this air surveillance system provided a comprehensive view of the entire pilgrimage area, enabling security forces to identify any potential security risks and responding quickly to any emergencies that may arise.

His excellency emphasized that the Saudi government had invested heavily in the air surveillance system to ensure the safety and security of pilgrims during the Hajj season, as part of a broader security framework, which included ground surveillance, communications networks, and advanced technologies.

The deployment of thousands of security personnel, the use of advanced technology such as facial recognition systems, and the implementation of health and safety protocols to prevent the spread of COVID-19 were other measures taken by the Saudi government to ensure the safety and security of pilgrims during the Hajj season, he added.

He underscored the importance of the Hajj pilgrimage as a significant event for Muslims worldwide, and the Saudi government’s investment in advanced security technology demonstrated its commitment to providing a safe and secure environment for all pilgrims.

He stated that the air surveillance system provided an additional layer of security for pilgrims, ensuring that they could perform their religious duties without fear or apprehension. The Saudi government’s continued investment in advanced security technology highlighted its dedication to improving the Hajj pilgrimage experience for pilgrims coming from all over the world, he maintained.

On the other hand, Saudi press attaché Dr. Naif Alotaibi, in a recent tweet, shared a video clip detailing the unique experience of the country’s security personnel during Ramazan.

The clip showcases these personnel breaking their fast while in the air, conducting air surveillance as pilgrims perform their Salah and Umrah in complete peace and order on the earth.

The video captures an enabling environment in which the pilgrims carry out their religious duties, with the security personnel ensuring their safety from above.

Dr. Naif’s tweet has garnered significant attention on the social media, with many commending the dedication and commitment of the security personnel to their duty, even during the holy month of Ramazan.

As the annual pilgrimage to Makkah approaches, the video serves as a reminder of the meticulous planning and coordination that goes into ensuring the safety and well-being of the millions of pilgrims who make the journey each year.

Dr. Naif’s tweet sheds light on the behind-the-scenes efforts of the security personnel, who work tirelessly to make this sacred journey as safe and peaceful as possible.

🔴 ملاحظہ کریں۔۔ کس طرح سعودیہ کے سیکورٹی اہلکار فضا میں افطاری کرتے ہیں تاکہ ہر نمازی اور عمرہ کرنے والا شخص مکمل امن و امان میں رہے۔ pic.twitter.com/sxp34sWjTc — Dr. Naif Alotaibi (@Dr_Naif777) April 4, 2023

\932