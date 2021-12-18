Saudi FM arrives in Islamabad for OIC special moot on Afghanistan

ISLAMABAD, Dec 18 (APP):A delegation from Kingdom of Saudi Arabia arrived here on late Saturday evening to attend the 17th extraordinary session of the Council of Foreign Ministers of Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), being held in the capital on December 19.



The delegation was led by Foreign Minister of KSA Prince Faisal Bin Farhan Al-Saud.

Minister for Railways Azam Khan Swati, SAPM on Interfaith Harmony Allama Tahir Ashrafi and Saudi Ambassador to Pakistan Nawaf Bin Saeed Ahmed Al-Maliki and senior officials from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs received the guests, as the host country rolled out a red carpet in honour of the dignitaries.