Saudi envoy praises Pakistan’s role in pilgrim services, calls it symbol of strong bilateral brotherhood

By Rehan Khan

ISLAMABAD, June 24 (APP): Ambassador of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to Pakistan, Nawaf bin Said Al-Malki on Tuesday commended the government of Pakistan for its close coordination and tireless efforts in facilitating Hajj pilgrims, calling it a reflection of the deep-rooted brotherly relations between the two countries.

He made these remarks while addressing a high-level conference titled “The Distinguished Role of the Governments of Saudi Arabia and Pakistan in Serving Pilgrims,” organized by the Central Jamiat Ahl-e-Hadees Pakistan under the leadership of Senator Dr. Hafiz Abdul Kareem.

The event brought together key dignitaries, including Federal Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Sardar Muhammad Yousaf, religious scholars, and officials from both nations.

In his address, Ambassador Al-Malki expressed appreciation for the organizers and emphasized the importance of such forums in promoting mutual cooperation and enhancing the quality of Hajj services. “Our combined efforts and exchange of experience play a critical role in ensuring that pilgrims from Pakistan receive the highest level of care and support,” he said.

He described the relationship between Saudi Arabia and Pakistan as one of unshakable strength and mutual respect, not only at the government level but also between the peoples of both nations. “Under the leadership of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, and His Royal Highness Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, the Kingdom attaches utmost importance to its ties with Pakistan,” the envoy stated.

Ambassador Al-Malki underlined the spiritual significance of Hajj as one of Islam’s five pillars and a powerful symbol of global Muslim unity. “This sacred journey is a school of discipline, humility, and submission to the will of Allah. It unites Muslims from across continents, regardless of their language, ethnicity, or culture, under the banner of Tawheed and the finality of Prophethood (Peace Be Upon Him),” he noted.

Referring to the Prophet Muhammad’s (Peace Be Upon Him) saying, “A believer to another believer is like a building whose parts support one another,” the ambassador highlighted how Hajj reflects the values of peace, solidarity, and fraternity among Muslims – principles that Saudi Arabia strives to uphold and promote through its global religious engagement.

He also reiterated Saudi Arabia’s leading role in supporting Muslim causes worldwide, especially the Palestinian issue. “The Kingdom has always stood at the forefront in defending the rights of Palestinians and providing humanitarian aid. It continues to work for a just and lasting solution to the crisis in Gaza through active diplomacy and international advocacy,” he said.

As custodian of Islam’s holiest sites, the ambassador said Saudi Arabia has made it a top priority to ensure the comfort and safety of pilgrims. He pointed to the Makkah Route Initiative – a flagship program launched by the Saudi Ministry of Hajj and Umrah – as a transformative step in streamlining the travel experience for pilgrims from countries including Pakistan.

“These achievements would not have been possible without the guidance and personal supervision of King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman,” he remarked. He concluded by praying for the peace, stability, and prosperity of Pakistan and the wider Muslim Ummah.

The conference concluded with a reaffirmation of the shared commitment of Saudi Arabia and Pakistan to continue working together in facilitating Hajj and promoting unity among Muslim nations.