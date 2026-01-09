Saudi envoy meets climate change minister

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Jan 09 (APP):Saudi Arabia’s Ambassador to Pakistan, Nawaf bin Said Al-Malki, on Friday called on Federal Minister for Climate Change and Environmental Coordination Dr Musadik Malik, during which both sides discussed ways to enhance bilateral and strategic cooperation.

According to an official statement, the meeting focused on Pakistan’s priorities related to climate resilience and sustainable development, with the minister underscoring the importance of international partnerships in tackling global environmental challenges.

Dr Musadik Malik also appreciated Saudi Arabia’s continued support and engagement with Pakistan in various sectors.

The Saudi ambassador reaffirmed the Kingdom’s commitment to further strengthening bilateral ties.

Both sides reiterated the longstanding, brotherly relations between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia and expressed confidence that cooperation between the two countries would continue to expand in the future.