Saudi envoy extends heartfelt Independence Day greetings to Pakistan

By Rehan Khan

ISLAMABAD, August 14 (APP): Ambassador of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to Pakistan, Nawaf bin Said Al-Malki has extended warm and heartfelt greetings to the people of Pakistan on the country’s 79th Independence Day, calling it a moment of pride and dignity for the nation.

He, in his congratulatory message, said, “Dear Pakistanis! Today is your day of pride and honour. From the depths of our hearts, we share in your joy of freedom. May Allah Almighty bless you with happiness, peace, stability, greater progress, and prosperity.”

He further conveyed his sincere wishes to the “brotherly people of Pakistan,” praying for their lasting security and stability, and for continued growth and prosperity in the years ahead.

The ambassador expressed the KSA’s deep-rooted friendship and solidarity with Pakistan, underscoring the strong bond between the two nations.