Saudi embassy pays heartfelt tribute to Pakistani workers on Int’l Labour Day

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

By Rehan Khan

ISLAMABAD, May 01 (APP): The Embassy of Saudi Arabia in Islamabad on Thursday released a short video message to mark International Labour Day, paying rich tribute to the invaluable contributions of Pakistani workers employed across the Kingdom.

The video, shared on the embassy’s official platforms X, acknowledges the dedication, sincerity, and sacrifices of Pakistani labourers, describing them not only as workers but as “brothers and friends” who are helping turn dreams into reality.

“From the mountains of the south to the streets of Riyadh, from the depths of the desert to towering buildings—there are those who work quietly and wholeheartedly, completing their tasks with dedication,” the video narration said in Urdu.

The message highlights the deep-rooted bond between the Saudi people and the Pakistani workforce, noting that these workers have come to the Kingdom not just in search of livelihood, but to contribute meaningfully to the building of its future.

“Your sacrifices drive us forward, and your sincerity brings us success,” it stated. “Your presence among us is not a symbol of foreignness, but of fraternity.”

On the occasion of Labour Day, the Embassy extended its “heartfelt gratitude to every Pakistani hand working on Saudi soil.”

The video ends with a powerful message, “From the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, a sincere thank you to every Pakistani worker.”