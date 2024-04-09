Saudi Embassy hosts grand Iftar for MWL Secry-Gen Dr Al-Issa

ISLAMABAD, Apr 08 (APP): The Royal Embassy of Saudi Arabia hosted a lavish Iftar dinner on Monday evening in honor of the Secretary-General of Muslim World League (MWL), Dr Mohammad bin Abdulkarim Al-Issa at a local hotel.

Dr. Al-Issa is currently on an official trip to Pakistan from April 7 to 16, 2024, aiming to strengthen bilateral ties and promote interfaith harmony.

The reception was graced by the presence of several esteemed guests, including Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony, Chaudhry Salik Hussain, and Minister for Petroleum and Energy, Musadik Malik.

Also in attendance were prominent figures such as, Chairman of the Pakistan Ulema Council Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi, Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Sami Chairman Maulana Hamid-ul-Haq Haqqani, Chairman of Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee, Maulana Syed Muhammad Abdul Khabir Azad, Senator Maulana Abdul Ghafoor Haideri, and Senator Mushahid Hussain Sayed. Notable religious scholars and leaders representing diverse schools of thought also marked their presence at the event.

The gathering provided a platform for meaningful discussions on fostering interfaith understanding and cooperation.

Participants exchanged views on the significance of promoting tolerance and dialogue in today’s global context, emphasizing the importance of mutual respect and understanding among different religious communities.

During his visit, Dr. Mohammad bin Abdulkarim Al-Issa is expected to engage in a series of meetings with Pakistani officials and religious leaders to discuss avenues for collaboration in areas of mutual interest. His presence underscores the longstanding friendship between Saudi Arabia and Pakistan and highlights the shared commitment to promoting peace, stability, and cooperation in the Muslim world.

The Iftar dinner served as a symbol of hospitality and goodwill, reflecting the deep-rooted ties between Saudi Arabia and Pakistan and their joint efforts in advancing common goals for the prosperity and well-being of the Muslim Ummah.

As Dr. Al-Issa’s trip continues, it is anticipated that fruitful discussions and engagements will further strengthen the bond between the two nations and contribute to the promotion of interfaith harmony on a broader scale.