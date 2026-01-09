Saudi defence delegation visits MOFA

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Jan 09 (APP):A 15-member delegation of the King Abdullah Bin Abdulaziz Command and Staff College, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, during their foreign study tour in Pakistan, visited the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Friday.

The Additional Secretary (Middle East) Syed Ahmed Maroof briefed the delegation about the Pakistan’s foreign policy issues and the bilateral relations between Pakistan and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The briefing was followed by an interactive session. The Head of the delegation thanked the Ministry of Foreign Affairs for making arrangements for the event.

The visit of the delegation to Pakistan is a manifestation of excellent defence and security relations between the two countries.