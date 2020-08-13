Saudi Crown Prince felicitates President Alvi on country’s Independence Day

ISLAMABAD, Aug 13 (APP): Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud on Thursday sent a message of felicitations to President Dr. Arif Alvi on the occasion of Pakistan’s Independence Day.

Prince Salman, also the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence of Saudi Arabia, sent the cable of congratulations, Saudi Press Agency (SPA) said.

“The Crown Prince wished the President constant good health and happiness, and the government and people of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan steady progress and prosperity,” SPA reported.