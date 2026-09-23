Saudi Arabia reaffirms commitment to strategic partnership with Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, Sep 23 (APP):Saudi Chargé d’Affaires to Pakistan Naif Bin Mlafakh on Wednesday reaffirmed the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s commitment to further strengthening its longstanding brotherly and strategic partnership with Pakistan, emphasizing the shared resolve of the two countries to promote security, stability and prosperity.

He was addressing a reception hosted to mark the 96th National Day of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, which was attended by National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, federal ministers, parliamentarians, politicians, members of the diplomatic corps, religious scholars, academicians, media representatives and people from various walks of life.

Welcoming the distinguished guests, the Saudi Chargé d’Affaires extended greetings on behalf of the Saudi Embassy to Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, the Saudi government and people on the national occasion.

He said the National Day was not merely a historical commemoration but an occasion to recall the journey of a nation united under the leadership of the Kingdom’s founder, King Abdulaziz bin Abdulrahman Al Saud, and subsequently developed through successive stages of nation-building, development and modernization.

Referring to this year’s National Day theme, “Our Pride in Our Nature,” Naif Bin Mlafakh said the slogan reflected deeply rooted values of Saudi society, including generosity, courage, loyalty, authenticity, good conduct and ambition.

He highlighted the Kingdom’s achievements in development and modernization, particularly under Saudi Vision 2030, saying the ambitious programme was contributing to economic diversification and enhancing Saudi Arabia’s position internationally.

He also underscored Saudi Arabia’s role in the Arab and Islamic worlds, particularly its efforts towards supporting the causes of the Muslim Ummah and contributing to regional stability.

The Saudi Chargé d’Affaires said the strength of Pakistan-Saudi relations rested not only on their longstanding history but also on the ability of both countries to adapt their partnership to emerging challenges and changing global circumstances.

He described Pakistan and Saudi Arabia as brotherly countries with deep-rooted bonds, saying the two sides were working together to strengthen security, stability and prosperity.

He said both countries were moving steadily towards a broader and more strategic partnership based on political understanding, mutual trust and a shared commitment to regional peace and security.

Naif Bin Mlafakh particularly highlighted the Strategic Mutual Defence Agreement signed between Saudi Arabia and Pakistan in 2025, saying it had added a new strategic dimension to the longstanding bilateral partnership.

He said the agreement reflected the depth of mutual confidence between the two countries and demonstrated their determination to enhance cooperation in areas of common interest.

He also referred to the Makkah Joint Defence Agreement involving Saudi Arabia, Pakistan and Turkiye, describing it as an important step towards strengthening solidarity among brotherly countries, enhancing collective security and defence cooperation, and contributing to regional stability.

Concluding his address, the Saudi Chargé d’Affaires thanked the guests for joining the National Day celebrations and expressed hope that Saudi Arabia would continue to enjoy security, stability and prosperity.

He also prayed for the security and prosperity of Pakistan and its people, expressing the hope that the longstanding bonds of brotherhood between Saudi Arabia and Pakistan would continue to grow stronger and that bilateral cooperation would expand further with each passing year.