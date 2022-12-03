Saudi Arabia condemns assassination attempt on Pakistan’s envoy in Kabul

ISLAMABAD, Dec 3 (APP): The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia on Saturday strongly condemned the armed attack on Pakistan’s embassy in Kabul and the assassination attempt on Charge d’affaires Ubaid Nizamani.

“The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia strongly condemns the armed attack on the Embassy of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan in the Afghan capital Kabul, and the failed assassination attempt on the Charge d’affaires of the Embassy of Pakistan,” the Saudi foreign ministry said in a statement.

The ministry reaffirmed the Kingdom’s “firm and conscious” position to renounce violence and terrorism wherever it is.

It also reiterated the Kingdom’s full solidarity and its standing by Pakistan and its brotherly people in the face of terrorism.