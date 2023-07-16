Saudi Arabia announces successful Hajj health plans with ‘zero outbreaks or threats to public health’

ISLAMABAD, Jul 16 (APP):The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia declared the triumph of the meticulously crafted health plans for the 1444 AH Hajj season, with no reported outbreaks or threats to public health.

Delivering his statement, Minister of Health, Fahd Al-Jalajel, attributed the achievement to the unwavering support of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud and the vigilant oversight of His Royal Highness the Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud.

Emphasizing the return of pilgrim numbers to pre-pandemic levels, Al-Jalajel extended his appreciation to the Supreme Hajj Committee, led by Minister of Interior Prince Abdulaziz bin Saud bin Naif, for successfully surmounting all health challenges.

He also acknowledged the Ministry of Interior’s significant contribution to the implementation of health plans.

He also recognized the relentless dedication of Advisor to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, Governor of Makkah Region, and Chairman of the Central Hajj Committee, Prince Khalid bin Faisal bin Abdulaziz, as well as, Deputy Governor of Makkah Region and Vice Chairman of the Central Hajj Committee, and the Makkah Principality, Prince Badr bin Sultan bin Abdulaziz as instrumental in achieving this resounding success.

The minister commended the ‘integration among all government agencies and early preparedness for the Hajj season’ as vital factors behind the accomplishments.

Al-Jalajel highlighted the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques’ commitment, revealing that more than 354 healthcare facilities across all sectors were equipped to serve the pilgrims, supported by over 36,000 health professionals and bolstered by the assistance of over 7,600 volunteers.

The healthcare services provided to the pilgrims surpassed 400,000, including 50 individuals who underwent open-heart surgery, 800 who received cardiac catheterization, and more than 1,600 who received dialysis sessions.

Moreover, 4,000 pilgrims received virtual health consultations through Seha Virtual Hospital (SVH), and an additional 8,000 were treated for heat stress, ensuring comprehensive care and support.

Al-Jalajel concluded his statement by expressing gratitude to all sectors involved in raising health awareness among the pilgrims and providing exemplary services, while also extending his best wishes for the pilgrims’ safe return to their respective countries.

The successful execution of the Hajj health plans, with no reported outbreaks or threats to public health, marked a significant milestone for the 1444 AH Hajj season. The integrated efforts of government agencies, the dedication of healthcare professionals, and the support of various stakeholders have paved the way for a safe and fulfilling pilgrimage experience for the faithful.