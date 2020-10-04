ISLAMABAD, Oct 04 (APP):Minister for Aviation Ghulam Sarwar Khan Sunday inaugurated gas supply schemes for three villages including Asifabad, Sadat Colony and Dhok Master Imdad, and reviewed the pace of development work in Ward-7 of the Wah Cantonment area of Taxila.

Addressing a public gathering, he said provision of all basic facilities would be ensured in each and every locality of the Wah Cantonment and assured to resolve masses’ problems through additional funds.

“Public gave us the respect [mandate in 2018-election] and we are duty bound to give your due rights,” he said, adding providing facilities to the masses were not any kind of favour to them rather these were their fundamental rights.

The minister said Prime Minister Imran Khan gave a befitting response to the anti-state elements on every front.

He expressed confidence that the government would complete its five-year democratic term and the opposition’s dream of early elections would never come true.

Member National Assembly Mansoor Hayat Khan and notables of the area were also present on the occasion.

Later talking to media persons, Ghulam Sarwar Khan said a NAB (National Accountability Bureau) inquiry was in progress against Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI-F) Chief Maulana Fazl-ur-Rehman.

He said the Muslim League was the party of the founder of Pakistan Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, but today unfortunately its [PML-N] people had deviated from the party’s manifesto and working on the agenda of the country’s enemy.

The minister said they (PML-N leaders) had been looting the country with both hands and now when there was the time for accountability, they were talking about health and danger to their lives.

He vowed that the anti-Islam and anti-Pakistan agenda of the enemy would be given a shameful defeat with national spirit and support of the country valiant Armed Forces.

“Now not only the volume-10, rather several volumes will be opened,” the minister remarked.