Sarwar fears submergence of low-lying areas of Pindi, Gujranwala, Lahore

ISLAMABAD, Sep 2 (APP):Minister for Aviation Ghulam Sarwar Khan on Wednesday expressed the fear that the low-lying areas of Rawalpindi, Gujranwala and Lahore could submerge due to the torrential rains forecast for next two days.

The minister, in a statement, said the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) had predicted heavy rains in Islamabad and parts of Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan on Thursday and Friday.

He also feared of landslides in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan.

As per the PMD report, Sarwar said, the rain-spell in Sindh had come to a halt and there was a dry weather forecast for Karachi city during next ten days, which would be useful in carrying out relief activities in the rain-affected areas.