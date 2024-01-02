Sartaj Aziz played crucial role in national development: Solangi

ISLAMABAD, Jan 02 (APP): Caretaker Minister for Information, Broadcasting and Parliamentary Affairs Murtaza Solangi on Tuesday while grieving demise of the former finance minister said Sartaj Aziz had played a crucial role in the national development.

The minister saddened by the demise of the former finance minister expressed his heartfelt condolence and sympathy to the family of Sartaj Aziz.

He, in his condolence message, prayed to the Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear the irreparable loss.

Solangi said Sartaj Aziz was a political figure and economist who played a critical role in addressing the country’s economic challenges.