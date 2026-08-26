Sardar Yousuf urges Ulema to understand youth concerns with love, wisdom, reason

ISLAMABAD, Aug 26 (APP):Federal Minister for Religious Affairs, Sardar Muhammad Yousuf on Wednesday urged scholars and preachers to understand the questions and concerns of the youth and respond to them with love, wisdom and reason.

The minister expressed his views while addressing a Seerat Conference on the theme “Protection, Development and Character Building of Youth in the Light of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH)” organized by the ministry of Religious Affairs at the Jinnah Convention Centre.

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif attended the conference as chief guest.

The minister said the clear teachings of Islam could guide the youth towards moderation instead of extremism, love instead of hatred, hope instead of despair and unity instead of chaos.

The sacred month of Rabi-ul-Awwal held great significance as it was the month in which Allah Almighty sent Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) as a mercy for all humanity, said Sardar Yousuf.

He said the life of the Holy Prophet (PBUH) was not only a guide for worship and individual life but also provided a complete model for building individuals, families, societies and states.

Referring to the contemporary digital age, Sardar Muhammad Yousuf said mobile phones and social media had become both sources of knowledge and causes of moral and intellectual confusion.

He urged Ulema and scholars not to distance the youth from the digital world but to help them become responsible and conscious users of it.

The minister quoted the Quranic verse that If a wicked person came to you with news, then investigate it thoroughly.

He said this principle was particularly important in today’s social media era, where information could spread rapidly without verification.

Quoting another Quranic verse that invite to the way of your Lord with wisdom and good preaching, the minister said the life of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) taught Muslims wisdom, good character, tolerance and goodwill.

Sardar Muhammad Yousuf said the youth were the country’s most valuable national asset and the architects of Pakistan’s future.

However, he added, they were facing several serious challenges, including academic pressure, unemployment, uncertainty about the future, mental distress, drug abuse, irresponsible use of social media, misinformation, extremism, intolerance, weakening of the family system and growing distance from national and cultural values.

He said criticism alone was not enough to address these challenges. The new generation needed hope, purpose, knowledge, training and positive opportunities.

The minister said Seerat-e-Tayyaba also taught that a strong nation was not built by individuals alone but through collective responsibility, discipline, loyalty, sacrifice and mutual trust.

He emphasized the need for research before sharing news, decency in every disagreement and responsibility in every expression.

“We must make the youth aware that a click is not just a click and it can spread both good and corruption in society,” he said.

Scholars and speakers also emphasized the need to promote the message of Seerat to help the youth face the challenges of the contemporary digital world.

The conference was also attended by Adviser to the Prime Minister on Political Affairs, Rana Sanaullah, Federal Minister for Law and Justice, Azam Nazeer Tarar, Federal Minister for Railways, Hanif Abbasi, Minister for Parliamentary Affairs, Tariq Fazal Chaudhry, Chairman Pakistan Ulema Council, Allama Tahir Mahmood Ashrafi, Chairman Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee, Maulana Abdul Khabir Azad and a large number of renowned scholars and speakers.

Pir Chiragh-ud-Din concluded the conference with prayer for the prosperity and growth of the country and the nation.