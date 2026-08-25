Sardar Yousuf calls for Seerah message to address digital challenges

ISLAMABAD, Aug 25 (APP):Federal Minister for Religious Affairs Sardar Muhammad Yousuf on Wednesday said Seerat-e-Tayyaba (PBUH) provides the best guidance for the youth particularly at a time when social media, pointless content, intolerance, materialism and various negative trends are affecting the new generation.

The minister expressed these views while addressing a Mehfil-e-Naat-e-Rasool (PBUH) organized by the Ministry of Religious Affairs at the Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA).

Sardar Yousuf said that the blessed month of Rabi-ul-Awwal is very important for Muslims as the Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH) was born in this month.

The minister extended heartfelt congratulations to all those who achieved outstanding positions in the national competitions for Seerat books, Naatiya Kalam and research papers.

He said the awards were a recognition of their academic, literary and religious efforts aimed at promoting the message of Seerat-e-Tayyaba (PBUH).

“We are sure that this encouragement will inspire future generations to move forward in this journey of knowledge and morality,” Sardar Muhammad Yousuf said.

He said that Seerat-e-Tayyaba not only teaches us about worship but also shows us the way to build a responsible individual, a good citizen and a strong society.

The minister emphasized the need to highlight the message of Seerah, noting that the younger generation was going through an era in which it faced various intellectual, moral, social and digital challenges.

“Today’s spiritual gathering is not just a ceremony of reciting Naats, but a beautiful way to renew our faith, express our love for the Prophet (PBUH) and strengthen our connection with his noble character,” the minister added.

The minister said that success was not only about wealth, position or fame.

He said good character, honesty, hard work, knowledge, responsibility, respect for parents and respect for others were also important for a successful life.

Sardar Muhammad Yousuf stressed the need to promote love in homes, tolerance in society, honesty in affairs, truthfulness in character and loyalty to the homeland.

Renowned Naat Khawans of the country enthralled the audience with their soulful voices, creating a spiritual atmosphere.

The Mehfil-e-Naat was followed by a prize distribution ceremony among the winners of the Seerat books and research papers competitions.

Chief Justice of the Federal Shariat Court Justice Dr. Syed Muhammad Anwar Shah, Pakistan Ulema Council (PUC) Chairman Allama Tahir Mahmood Ashrafi, Parliamentary Secretary for Religious Affairs Sardar Shamsher Ali Khan Mazari, Secretary for Religious Affairs Abrar Ahmed Mirza, renowned Naat Khawans and a large number of people attended the event.