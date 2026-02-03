Sardar Yousaf presides certificate issuance ceremony for 86 new ZGOs

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Feb 3 (APP):Federal Minister for Religious Affairs and Inter-Faith Harmony, Sardar Muhammad Yousaf on Tuesday presided over the certificate issuance ceremony for 86 new Ziarat Group Organizers (ZGOs), said that the number of Ziarat Group Organizers registered with the ministry had reached 260.

During the ceremony, the minister highlighted that the list of all authorized Ziarat Group Organizers was available on the ministry’s website, adding that as per the government’s vision, immense steps had been taken to integrate the Iran/Iraq pilgrimage system.

He urged the relevant embassies to issue visas only to authorized companies through the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. He further said that newly registered companies should ensure best facilities to Iran/Iraq pilgrims.

With the support of NITB, Sardar Yousaf emphasized that a digital system was being introduced in the country for effective monitoring of all companies.

He further said that the efforts of Federal Secretary Dr. Sajid Chauhan and the Department of Pilgrimage were commendable for the timely implementation of the new system.