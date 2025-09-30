Sardar Yousaf meets Archbishop Germano Penemote, discusses interfaith harmony, minority rights

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, September 30 (APP): Federal Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Sardar Muhammad Yousaf on Tuesday met with Vatican City’s Ambassador, Archbishop Germano Penemote, to discuss growing trends of religious intolerance, terrorism, and ways to promote interfaith harmony.

During the meeting, the minister reaffirmed the government’s resolve to foster inclusivity, tolerance, and mutual respect across society. He said Pakistan has taken multiple initiatives to politically, socially, and economically empower minority communities.

Sardar Yousaf noted that seats are reserved for minorities in both federal and provincial legislatures, while the establishment of the National Commission for Minorities, the approval of the Interfaith Harmony Policy, and measures to promote religious tolerance have strengthened minorities’ freedom and independence.

He described Pakistan’s ties with Vatican City as an important opportunity to enhance mutual understanding, emphasizing that exchanges of delegations could further improve bilateral relations.

Ambassador Penemote highlighted the Catholic Church’s ongoing contributions in Pakistan’s education and health sectors. He also proposed the establishment of a university equipped with modern disciplines in Pakistan.

The minister welcomed the proposal and assured full government support in this regard. Archbishop Penemote also extended an invitation to Sardar Yousaf to visit Vatican City.