Sardar Yousaf expresses deep grief over loss of 18 lives in Swat, blasts KP govt’s inaction

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

By Rehan Khan

ISLAMABAD, June 27 (APP): Federal Minister for Religious Affairs, Sardar Muhammad Yousaf on Friday expressed profound sorrow over the tragic loss of 18 precious lives in a recent incident in Swat.

He, in a statement, extended his heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims and prayed for the elevation of the martyrs’ ranks.

Criticizing the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government, Sardar Yousaf said, “This is not the first such incident in KP, multiple such tragedies have occurred in recent times, exposing the gross incompetence and negligence of the provincial administration.”

He lamented that despite continuous cries for help from the affected people, no assistance reached them for hours. “People kept calling for help as they drowned, but the KP government remained in deep slumber,” he added.

Calling for accountability, the minister demanded the resignation of the provincial government, saying, “Losing 18 lives due to such criminal negligence is unacceptable. The KP government has failed and must step down.”