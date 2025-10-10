Sardar Yousaf expresses concern over delayed reconstruction of earthquake-hit area by KPK government

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Oct 10 (APP):Federal Minister for Religious Affairs Sardar Muhammad Yousaf on Friday expressed deep concern over the slow pace of rehabilitation and reconstruction in Balakot, more than two decades after the devastating 2005 earthquake.

Speaking on the floor of the National Assembly, he said that despite 20 years, the reconstruction of 216 schools in the earthquake-affected areas remained incomplete. “The roads are still in poor condition, hospitals remain non-functional, and children continue to study without proper school buildings,” he said.

The minister said that although the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government had been tasked with overseeing the rehabilitation, little progress had been made. “They made tall claims, but the reality is disappointing — three provincial governments have come and gone, yet the people of Balakot are still deprived of basic facilities,” he added.

He further said that residents of Balakot City were still living in temporary settlements despite the release of funds for the reconstruction project to the provincial government.

“It is a matter of great regret that even after receiving the necessary funds, the promised development work has not been completed,” Sardar Yousaf said, urging authorities to expedite the completion of schools, roads, and hospitals to provide long-awaited relief to the people.