Sardar Yousaf directs private Hajj operators to complete remaining 20,000 pilgrim bookings by October 17

ISLAMABAD, October 10 (APP): Federal Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Sardar Muhammad Yousaf on Friday chaired a review meeting with representatives of Dependent Hajj Companies (DHCs) and the central and zonal leadership of the Hajj Organizers Association of Pakistan (HOAP) to assess the progress of the private Hajj scheme.

During the meeting, it was informed that bookings for 40,000 pilgrims have so far been completed under the private Hajj scheme, against the allocated quota of 60,000.

The minister emphasized that, in line with the federal cabinet–approved Hajj Policy 2026, the registration process for private Hajj pilgrims must be completed by October 17, 2025.

Sardar Yousaf directed all DHCs to ensure the completion of the remaining 20,000 pilgrim bookings within the next seven days. He also instructed the companies to launch an awareness campaign to encourage timely registration and ensure that no quota remains unutilized.

The minister reaffirmed the government’s commitment to facilitating all intending pilgrims through effective coordination between the Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony and private Hajj operators.