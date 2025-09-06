Sardar Yasir Ilyas underscores Islam’s message of peace and harmony

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Sep 06 (APP):Prime Minister’s Coordinator on Tourism, Sardar Yasir Ilyas, said that peaceful co-existence was the true essence of Islam and it was the duty of every Muslim to spread this message across the world.

In an exclusive talk with APP here Saturday, Sardar Ilyas emphasized that as a nation, unity and brotherhood should be our strength. Islam, he said, teaches us to care for the underprivileged, support those in need, and dedicate our lives to the service of humanity for true life lies in living for others.

He added that the life of the Holy Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him) is the best example of compassion, justice, and tolerance, which must serve as guiding principles for society today.

Sardar Yasir Ilyas noted that following the teachings of the Holy Prophet (Peace Be Upon Him) could help overcome divisions, foster unity and ensure peace at home and abroad. “If we walk on the path shown by the Prophet (Peace Be Upon Him), we can build a society rooted in mutual respect, harmony, and equality,” he said.

Meanwhile, Managing Director of Pakistan Tourism Development Corporation (PTDC), Aftab ur Rehman Rana, said that the 12th of Rabi-ul-Awwal marks the blessed day when the Holy Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him) came into this world.

Every moment of his life, he noted, is a source of guidance, reminding us to strengthen our commitment to humanity, embrace the oneness of Allah, and spread love and compassion across society.

He said that the Prophet’s teachings are universal, transcending time and borders, and provide lessons for building a just, tolerant, and peaceful world.

He extended warm felicitations to the people of Pakistan, Muslims across the globe, and humanity at large, conveying the Prophet’s (Peace Be Upon Him) timeless message of peace, love, and brotherhood.