Sardar Awais chairs review meeting on new net metering connections

ISLAMABAD, May 20 (APP): Federal Minister for Power Sardar Awais Ahmed Khan Leghari on Tuesday chaired a review meeting regarding the provision of new net metering connections through the online portal.

During the meeting, the minister emphasised on making the procedure of new applications simple, transparent and user-friendly, said a press release.

He directed relevant authorities to identify and address any issues hindering the process efficiently.

The minister also said that necessary training should be given to the personnel of the power distribution companies on the functionalities of the new portal and its practical demonstration should also be done.

Furthermore, Minister Leghari advocated for the launch of awareness programs aimed at educating electricity consumers about the portal’s use and the transparency it offers.