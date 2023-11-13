SAPM on Overseas Pakistanis explores opportunities for Pakistani Workforce in Saudi Arabia

ISLAMABAD, Nov 13 (APP): Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development (SAPM on OP&HRD), Jawad Sohrab Malik, initiated a five-day visit to Saudi Arabia aiming to foster collaboration and explore employment opportunities for the Pakistani workforce in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

The SPAM’s first official visit to Saudi Arabia will focus on major mega-development projects that are set to open vast employment avenues, for unskilled professionals in general and skilled professionals in particular from Pakistan.

The visit is aimed at initiating several groundbreaking projects that are expected to significantly impact the labour market. Among the key projects that will be part of the discussion, for seeking employment opportunities for Pakistan migrant workers, during the visit are; Red Sea Project, Development Plan of Extension of the Holy City of Makkah, Jabal Omar, Recreational Tourism Projects, New Taif City, The NEOM Project, Qiddiva Project – The Capital of Entertainment Sports, Diriyah Gates, AlUla – UNESCO World Heritage Site, Hammaya Program, King Salman Park and Green Riyadh.

These projects offer extensive employment opportunities, especially in fields such as Artificial Intelligence, Internet of Things, media policy, strategy and research, health and safety specialists, project coordination & managerial strategy, financial modelling, eco-system-based management specialists, senior water scientists, climate action directors, managers of geo-thermal energy, solar generation specialists, and more.

During the visit, the discussions will also revolve around the evolving labor market trends in Saudi Arabia. The SAPM, during his meetings with Saudia Arabia’s Minister for Labor, Vice Minister of Labor and top Saudi Companies, will highlight the need and advocate for more opportunities for Pakistani skilled and unskilled labour workforce in a broader range of sectors, including construction, hospitality, services, nursing and care.

The SAPM will also convince Saudi counterpart for hiring Pakistani workers over those from other countries by presenting the competitive advantages of Pakistani skilled and unskilled workforce.

Recognizing the current predominance of Pakistani workers in lower-skill categories in Saudi Arabia, the SAPM will emphasize the importance of expanding opportunities for professionals and highly skilled individuals as well.

Particular attention will be given to the NEOM Project, a major development endeavor in Saudi Arabia. The SAPM has planned to propose the dedication of a special quota for Pakistani skilled and semi-skilled workers for NEOM and other upcoming projects. Additionally, the discussions will include a proposal for Saudi Arabia to establish a state-of-the-art Skill University in Pakistan, further aligning the two nations in their pursuit of economic transformation. Collaboration in the training of Pakistani workers to meet the rising needs of the Saudi labor market and enhance their skills and capabilities will also be a key point of discussion.

The SAPM will propose collaborative efforts between the Embassy of KSA in Islamabad, Consulate General (CG) Karachi, and Pakistani authorities to facilitate the entry of new Overseas Employment Promoters (OEPs) into the Saudi sector.

The visit aims to align Pakistan’s workforce with Saudi Arabia’s economic transformation program under Vision 2030, fostering a strong partnership for mutual benefit. It also aims to enhance crucial remittances, contributing to the stability of Pakistan’s economy and supporting the economic well-being of families that rely solely on these financial inflows.

Moreover, as both nations look towards increased collaboration, the SAPM while leaving for the visit, expressed optimism about the positive impact on bilateral relations and the prosperity of both countries.