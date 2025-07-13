Monday, July 14, 2025
SAPM Mubarak Zeb visits residence of martyred Maulana Khan Zeb

ISLAMABAD, Jul 13 (APP):Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Tribal Affairs and Member of the National Assembly (MNA) Mubarak Zeb Khan on Sunday visited the residence of martyr Maulana Khan Zeb and extended condolences.
In a statement issued here, he said that Maulana Khan Zeb was a brave and true representative of people, adding that he always raised his voice for peace and stability.
The MNA reaffirmed his commitment to carry forward the mission of the martyred leader.
