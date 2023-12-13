SAPM Jawad Malik for higher job opportunities in hospitality sector in KSA

ISLAMABAD, Dec 13 (APP):Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Overseas Pakistanis & Human Resource Development, Jawad Sohrab Malik held an interactive session with Pakistani professionals from the hospitality industry at the Embassy of Pakistan, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

The SAPM, Jawad Sohrab Malik assured the participants of the will and the resolve of the government to train the workers in accordance with the requirements of the hospitality industry in Saudi Arabia in order to get the maximum share for Pakistanis in the Saudi job market, said a press release.

The Participants briefed the SAPM on the trends in the hospitality sector with the focus on areas where Pakistan could benefit.

The SAPM was informed that the Kingdom accorded priority to the tourism industry under its ambitious Vision 2030 and therefore the hospitality industry was growing at a rapid pace.

They highlighted the specific skill-set and qualifications that were sought after in the Saudi Arabian hospitality industry, such as the working level language proficiency in Arabic and English.