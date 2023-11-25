SAPM Jawad focuses on increased employment opportunities in Saudi Healthcare sector for Pakistani professionals

ISLAMABAD, Nov 25 (APP):Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development called on the CEO of Dallah Health Care Company Dr. Ahmad Bin Saleh Babaeer and the VP (HR) of Dr Sulaiman Al-Habib Hospitals, Mr Badr Al Rowaili along with Ambassador of Pakistan to Saudi Arabia Mr. Ahmad Farooq and other senior government officials.

SAPM also visited Dallah Healthcare where he was welcomed by the CEO of Dallah Healthcare along with his team, according to a press release.

The two hospitals are the leading healthcare service providers in Saudi Arabia having a number of ongoing expansion projects across the Kingdom. They expressed their satisfaction and recognized the work quality of Pakistani doctors, nurses, and paramedical staff working in their hospitals.

They further expressed their keen interest in more recruitments from Pakistan and agreed on developing training and orientation mechanisms for Pakistani healthcare professionals in order to effectively engage them in the Saudi healthcare sector.

The healthcare sector in Saudi Arabia is growing owing to the current and future development projects and has a high demand for healthcare professionals.

The engagement with the two key players in the sector shall be beneficial in the training and orientations of the Pakistani healthcare professionals in accordance with the systematic requirements of the Saudi healthcare sector before successfully employing them and will create a good number of job opportunities for them in Saudi Arabia.