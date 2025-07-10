SAPM holds meeting regarding security issues in Bajaur

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Jul 09 (APP):Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Tribal Affairs and Member of the National Assembly (MNA) Mubarak Zeb Khan, on Wednesday held a meeting with brigadier Saad and deputy commissioner Shahid Ali at Bajaur Scouts regarding security issue.

In a statement issued here, MNA Mubarak Zeb Khan discussed the recent terrorist incidents in Bajaur in the meeting, expressed grief over the loss of precious lives in the recent terrorism and offered Fateha for the martyrs.

Brigadier Saad, while briefing, assured that the security forces would soon control terrorism in Bajaur and made it a peaceful area again.

Later, MNA visited the houses of Assistant commissioner Nawagai, Shaheed Faisal Ismail, Subedar Shaheed Noor Hakeem and Tehsildar Wakeel, where he extended heartfelt condolence with their family members.