SAPM declares Maryam a certified liar for not having any property in Pakistan, UK

ISLAMABAD, Sep 28 (APP):Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on Political Communication, Dr Shahbaz Gill Monday declared Maryam Nawaz “a certified liar” for not having any property in Pakistan and United Kingdom.

Maryam Nawaz had stated publicly for not keeping any property in Pakistan and London but the actual position regarding assets and property was something else, he stated while talking to a private news channel program.

Criticizing the negative attitude of leaders of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz about institutions, he said that Sharif family had been involved in accusing the national institutions for personal interest.

The courts, he said always passed the verdicts on the basis of evidence and solid proof, he stated.

The courts, he added had been providing relief to the PML-N leaders on different occasions.

Commenting on Nawaz Sharif’s failure to return Pakistan, he said Ex Prime Minister would never come to this country to avoid corruption and money laundering cases.